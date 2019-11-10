Latest
Rand Paul Argues Trump Has ‘Every Right’ To Freeze Military Aid To Ukraine

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena on November 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. The President is visiting Kentucky a day before Election Day to support the reelection efforts of Republican Governor Matt Bevin. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks at a campaign rally on November 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
By
|
November 10, 2019 11:57 a.m.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) continued to defend President Donald Trump on Sunday, insisting Trump was within his rights to withhold congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine.

“Presidents, since the beginning of time, have resisted Congress,” the Kentucky Republican told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd. “And there’s been this sort of back-and-forth jockeying over what is sent.”

“But also, presidents have withheld aid before for corruption,” he continued. “So the thing is, I think it’s a mistake to say, ‘Oh, he withheld aid until he got what he wanted.’ Well, if it’s corruption, and he believes there to be corruption, he has every right to withhold aid.”

It’s Paul’s latest round of defense for Trump as House impeachment investigators dig into the President’s decision to delay the nearly $400 million in aid while pushing the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into 2020 candidate Joe Biden and the DNC’s server.

Trump and his allies claimed Trump had done so to fight corruption in Ukraine regarding Biden and his son Hunter, though there is no evidence either of the Bidens did anything wrong.

Last week, Paul joined Trump at a campaign rally in Kentucky, during which the Republican senator echoed the President’s demand that the identity of the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment investigation be exposed.

