Rand Paul Is The First Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus

March 22, 2020 2:03 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) office announced Sunday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first senator and the third known member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet via Paul’s account, the Kentucky senator’s office said that after being tested out of “an abundance of caution” in light of his extensive travel and events, he is  asymptomatic while being in quarantine.

Paul’s office added that the Kentucky senator was unaware of being in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The news comes after two House members, Reps. Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), announced last week that they contracted COVID-19, making them the first members of Congress to come down with the coronavirus.

Summer Concepcion
