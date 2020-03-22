Rand Paul Is The First Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) office announced Sunday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first senator and the third known member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet via Paul’s account, the Kentucky senator’s office said that after being tested out of “an abundance of caution” in light of his extensive travel and events, he is asymptomatic while being in quarantine.

Paul’s office added that the Kentucky senator was unaware of being in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The news comes after two House members, Reps. Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), announced last week that they contracted COVID-19, making them the first members of Congress to come down with the coronavirus.