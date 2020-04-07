Latest
2 hours ago
Report: Esper Told Acting Navy Secretary To Apologize To Fired Captain
2 hours ago
Trump Boots IG Who Would Oversee $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Effort
3 hours ago
Trump Keeps Fuming Over HHS IG’s Time In Obama Admin

Rand Paul Volunteers At Local Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) delivers an opening statement before John F. Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and G... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) delivers an opening statement before John F. Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate committee heard testimony on the costs and benefits of the war in Afghanistan which is America's longest war. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 7, 2020 2:47 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said in a Tuesday tweet that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is now volunteering at a local hospital.

Paul, who became the first senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus last month, tweeted that he is treating people in his community who are in need of medical help, which includes COVID-19 patients.

It’s worth noting that Paul, who is an ophthalmologist and has owned his own practice, has come under fire in the past over his own certification as an ophthalmologist.

Last month, Paul faced a backlash over his decision to not self-quarantine as he waited for the results of his coronavirus test.

After Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) told reporters during a GOP lunch that he saw Paul swimming at the Senate gym pool on the morning he tested positive for the coronavirus, Paul’s office said in a tweet that the Kentucky senator departed the Senate “IMMEDIATELY” upon learning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

TPM reached out to Paul’s office for more details into his decision to start volunteering. We will update this post if we hear back.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: