Rand Paul Volunteers At Local Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said in a Tuesday tweet that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is now volunteering at a local hospital.

Paul, who became the first senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus last month, tweeted that he is treating people in his community who are in need of medical help, which includes COVID-19 patients.

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

It’s worth noting that Paul, who is an ophthalmologist and has owned his own practice, has come under fire in the past over his own certification as an ophthalmologist.

Last month, Paul faced a backlash over his decision to not self-quarantine as he waited for the results of his coronavirus test.

After Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) told reporters during a GOP lunch that he saw Paul swimming at the Senate gym pool on the morning he tested positive for the coronavirus, Paul’s office said in a tweet that the Kentucky senator departed the Senate “IMMEDIATELY” upon learning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

TPM reached out to Paul’s office for more details into his decision to start volunteering. We will update this post if we hear back.