GOPer Upset By Media Potentially Covering ICE Arrests Of Non-Criminal Immigrants

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Monday expressed worry that the “left-wing fake news” will cover Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting non-criminal immigrants.

Norman appeared on “Fox & Friends FIRST” to discuss ICE’s upcoming mass raids ordered by President Donald Trump.

After Fox hosts Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt showed a threatening graphic claiming that “90% of illegals” arrested by ICE had criminal charges (the actual number is 63.5%), Norman said Trump was “doing the right thing” by demanding for threatening to order the raids in two weeks if Congress pass more immigration restrictions.

Schmitt asked Norman for his thoughts on “people out there” who were planning to protect immigrants from the upcoming raids.

That’s when the GOP lawmaker floated a conspiracy theory about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) working in cahoots with the media to show immigrants being arrested who have no criminal record.

“Not only that, Rob, what they’ll do is if she’s disingenuous like the Democrats have been in the past, they’ll coordinate with the left-wing fake news and they’ll have–show families being deported who are not the law breakers like Jillian had mentioned,” Norman said.

According to USA Today, ICE arrests of non-criminal immigrants have skyrocketed since Trump took office. Under the Obama administration, 82% of the people ICE arrested had a criminal record. After Trump took over and give the agency more latitude, that figure dropped to 63.5%.

Watch Norman below: