Raffensperger Calls Out Fox For Not Airing All Jan. 6 Hearings

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger holds a press conference on the status of ballot counting on November 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots in a number of states including Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
By
|
June 22, 2022 1:59 p.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) chided Fox News on Tuesday over the network’s refusal to air the House Jan. 6 Committee’s public hearings in full – specifically the first one that the panel held during primetime.

“I wish that Fox News would have carried all of it, because I think it would have helped our party heal” and provided people with “more facts,” Raffensperger told Axios after his testimony in front of the committee on Tuesday.

“They can hear the information, and they can make their own determination,” the Georgia official added.

Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling (R), a fellow GOP official who testified alongside Raffensperger on Tuesday, said he felt the same way.

“Nearly all the witnesses have been Republicans telling the truth,” Sterling said. “But the problem it has now is it is somewhat partisan.”

A third Republican testified on Tuesday as well: Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R).

Though Fox News aired the past three hearings, which were all held during the day, the right-wing outlet notably did not run the committee’s first hearing, which was held during primetime at 8 p.m. ET. Instead, the network aired far-right host Tucker Carlson’s program without commercial breaks.

