Fox News Channel Won’t Air Jan. 6 Hearing

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Stay Safely In That Bubble

Fox News announced on Monday that Fox News Channel won’t be airing the House Jan. 6 Committee’s public hearing during primetime on Thursday. The primetime programs will only cover the hearings “as news warrants,” according to the press release.

That means when the hearing starts at 8 p.m. ET, Fox News viewers can instead watch Tucker Carlson rant about how fake the hearing is and how the Jan. 6 panel’s out to get red-blooded patriots and was it really that big a deal that Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol?

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will be shifted over to Fox Business Network to cover the hearing live over there, per Fox's press release. FBN has fewer than 100,000 viewers tuning in at 8 p.m. ET on average, while Fox News has more than three million viewers, CNN media analyst Brian Stelter notes.

Trump Campaign Urged Fake Georgia Electors To Keep Scheme Secret

Robert Sinners, a Trump campaign director in Georgia, sent an email in December 2020 to the 16 fake Trump electors in the state the day before their meeting at the Georgia Capitol, where they signed certificates falsely claiming to be electors, asking for “your complete discretion in this process.”

“Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result — a win in Georgia for President Trump — but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion,” Sinners wrote in the email, which was obtained by the Washington Post and CNN.

Sinners defended the email in a statement to the Post and CNN, saying he was just doing what lawyers had told him to do. "I was advised by attorneys that this was necessary in order to preserve the pending legal challenge," said Sinners, who now works for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

Federal prosecutors obtained the email, according to CNN.

Fetterman Might Not Return To Campaign Trail Until July, Wife Says

Giselle Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman, told CNN on Monday that her husband, who suffered a stroke last month, might not be back to campaigning until next month. However, Fetterman’s doctors are “all confident” that he’ll make a “full recovery,” Giselle Fetterman said.

Texas AG Paxton Plays Cop For Elon Musk

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday that his office was investigating Twitter over “potentially false reporting over its fake bot accounts” hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk cited fake bots in his threat to end his $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant.

Paxton is demanding that Twitter hand over documents proving its claim that bots make up less than 5 percent of its active daily users –the exact issue Musk is using to try to worm his way out of the deal.

On Monday, Musk accused Twitter of refusing to give him data on how much of its user count is just spam bots, which he claims take up more than five percent of Twitter's daily user activity. The billionaire doesn't care about spam bots.

Primaries Are Upon Us Once More

After a short break, the weekly primary streak resumes in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota today.

Boris Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevailed in the Tories’ no-confidence vote against him on Monday amid the scandal over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Mo Brooks Announces He Has Zero Dignity

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who made it to a runoff GOP primary in the Alabama Senate race, is openly begging people to get Trump to “re-endorse” him after the ex-president yanked his coveted blessing away.

The brown-nosing in Brooks’ plea is off the charts: The Republican praises Trump for withdrawing the endorsement, which “gave our campaign the kick in the pants we needed.” In fact, Brooks making it to the runoffs may have been a result of Trump’s political prowess, the congressman speculates; that Trump thought taking away his endorsement would trick Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) into “thinking we couldn’t win” and would therefore stop attacking Brooks.

White House Honors Nancy Reagan On Pride Month

First Lady Jill Biden held a White House ceremony to unveil the new postage stamp honoring late First Lady Nancy Reagan on Monday, six days into Pride Month. Also Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was there.

I hope this is used exclusively to mail drugs and gay wedding invitations https://t.co/LyGErOTjgW — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 6, 2022

Milo Yiannopoulos Is An Intern For MTG Now

Disgraced far-right Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, whose resume got pretty thin after his comments about pedophilia and who now claims to be “ex-gay,” is now a 37-year-old intern at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) office.

In Honor Of Rainbow Capitalism

This Pride Month, it’s important to remember the corporations that care a whole lot about the LBGTQ+ community and corporate partnerships with The Gays.

(Take a gander at Data for Progress’ “Pride Corporate Accountability Project”)

Anyway, memes:

As a bi woman who's mostly dated men, I feel like people assume I'm either not really queer or need men for validation. Not only is that bi erasure, but I certainly do NOT need men… and neither does the RQ 170 Sentinal. This month, I'm partnering with Lockheed Martin- — Rachel Elizabeth (@chaotic_sub) June 2, 2022

Sometimes my gender dysphoria makes me feel like I’m trapped in a burning car. That’s why this month I’m partnering with Tesla — they/them might be giants ☭ (@babadookspinoza) June 2, 2022

As a queer jew, i never truly felt like i had a car that was made for me. that’s why this pride month i’m partnering with Volkswagen- — Theo ✡︎ טוביה ☭ 🇦🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@jewish_activist) June 2, 2022

As a sex-repulsed asexual, I hate it when people have sex. That’s why this pride month I’m partnering with League of Legends — Halberd Goth Sarah (@fakegothsarah) June 3, 2022

As a gay Texan I often feel powerless in a state where the political landscape is openly hostile to me and my community. That’s why this pride month, I’m partnering with ERCOT, — Rebecca Gorena (@rebeccagorena) June 1, 2022

As a gay man who uses PrEP to prevent HIV infection, I always dread the tests and the vials of blood drawn from me every few months. That’s why this Pride month, I’m partnering with Theranos to — — Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) June 2, 2022

