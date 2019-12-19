Radio Host Who Said Impeachment Makes You ‘Wish For A Nice School Shooting’ Booted From Air

A Denver radio station has fired a host who said that the “never-ending” impeachment process makes “you wish for a nice school shooting.”

Chuck Bonniwell’s cast-aside comment on Tuesday rippled across the web on Wednesday. By the end of the day, KNUS said it had ended Bonniwell and co-host Julie Hayden’s show.

Colorado talk radio host Chuck Bonniwell of @710KNUS said he wished for "a nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of President Trump's impeachment. #copolitics #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/cgrsIftwD7 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 18, 2019

“Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell,” the station said Wednesday evening. “A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.”

The Colorado Times Recorder was the first to report Bonniwell’s remark.

KNUS said it will fill the newly empty time slot with former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s “America First” show.

The station is in the middle of an internal investigation over social media posts made on the Russian social media site VK. A user on that site with the same name as a KNUS producer, Kirk Widlund, posted pro-Nazi material that was uncovered by a local antifascist group.

Widlund has denied ever using the site. KNUS manager Brian Taylor declined to comment on the matter to TPM last Friday.