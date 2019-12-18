Boring Impeachment Makes ‘You Wish For A Nice School Shooting,’ Radio Host Says

The impeachment of President Donald Trump is so tedious that “you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly,” a Denver radio host lamented Tuesday.
The Colorado Times Recorder first reported Wednesday on the comment from talk radio host Chuck Bonniwell.
“No, don’t even say that! Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that,” Bonniwell’s co-host Julie Hayden responded.
She later told the Times Recorder, “It was something he immediately wished he hadn’t said.”
Bonniwell added Tuesday that he meant shootings in “which no one would be hurt.”