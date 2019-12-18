Boring Impeachment Makes ‘You Wish For A Nice School Shooting,’ Radio Host Says

Latest
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him
on November 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance from the base of the Washington Monument on a stormy morning on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Washington is preparing for the House of Representatives to hold the historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance from the base of the Washington Monument on a stormy morning on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Washington is preparing for the House of Representatives to hold the historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week.
December 18, 2019 3:00 p.m.
The impeachment of President Donald Trump is so tedious that “you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly,” a Denver radio host lamented Tuesday.

The Colorado Times Recorder first reported Wednesday on the comment from talk radio host Chuck Bonniwell.

“No, don’t even say that! Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that,” Bonniwell’s co-host Julie Hayden responded.

She later told the Times Recorder, “It was something he immediately wished he hadn’t said.”

Bonniwell added Tuesday that he meant shootings in “which no one would be hurt.”

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
