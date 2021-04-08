Investigators Just Obtained Boxes Of Evidence On Weisselbergs And Trump Org In Criminal Probe

Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office obtained financial records on Thursday from Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer.

The Washington Post reported that three boxes and a laptop computer were wheeled out of Jennifer Weisselberg’s apartment as part of a grand jury subpoena on Thursday morning.

The news comes after Jennifer Weisselberg, who got divorced from the son of the trusted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, said that she had seven boxes of financial records from both her ex-husband Barry Weisselberg and from his father Allen Weisselberg. Some of the records had been obtained through divorce litigation, the Post said.

Last month, Jennifer Weisselberg told NBC News that she had spoken with investigators from Manhattan district attorney’s office “multiple times.”

“My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and from personal finances that bleed directly into the Trump Organization,” she told the Post in an interview Thursday.

Investigators now have in their hands on Barry Weisselberg’s 2019 and 2020 statements of net worth, his tax returns and copies of Wollman Rink checks from private events, Jennifer Weisselberg said.

The Post obtained a copy of the subpoena which ordered Jennifer Weisselberg to produce all of the records she possesses for her ex-husband’s bank accounts and credit cards plus his statements of net worth and tax filings.

According to the Post, the subpoena specifically demands records related to the Trump Organization and Wollman Rink, the Central Park ice rink which has been managed for the Trump Organization by her ex-husband, Barry Weisselberg.

The move reinforces earlier indications that Allen Weisselberg, a long-serving top financial executive for former President Donald Trump’s business and the father of Barry Weisselberg, has become a central figure in the Manhattan prosecutors ongoing criminal probe into Trump and his family business.

Allen Weisselberg’s deep knowledge of the Trump Organization’s financial dealings could be particularly valuable to investigators in a far-reaching probe that has explored Trump and his company for possible bank and tax fraud.

The New York Times and the Washington Post reported last month that the Manhattan DA’s effort was likely part of a broader plan to flip Allen Weisselberg as a witness against Trump.

The district attorney’s office has not accused Trump or either of the Weisselbergs of wrongdoing. The former president has also denied any wrongdoing.

Investigators have examined whether Allen Weisselberg or his son received untaxed benefits from their work with the Trump Organization. Jennifer Weisselberg has previously said that she and her ex-husband were permitted to live rent-free in a luxury Manhattan apartment provided by the Trump Organization.

She told the New Yorker in a report last month that when when employed for the Trump Organization, “only a small part of your salary is reported.”

She has said that the couple had not reported the apartment as income.

“Jennifer is committed to cooperating with prosecutors, and turning over any documents in her possession that might be helpful,” an attorney for Jennifer Weisselberg, Duncan Levin, told the Post. “At this point, she’s given them everything they’ve asked for,” adding that they continued to review documents and could provide others in the future.