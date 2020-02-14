Latest
PALM BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 19: Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Addresses the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on December 19, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. Conservative high school students gathered for a 4-day invite-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists from across the U.S.(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Giuliani Claims Dems Want To ‘Literally Kill’ Him Due To His Ukraine Ramblings
3 hours ago
McConnell Urges Trump To Listen To Bill Barr And Cool It On The Tweets
3 hours ago
WaPo: Trump Wants To Use Probe Of Intel Community As 2020 Campaign Fodder

Probe Of Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe, A Trump Foe, Closed Without Charges

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies on May 11, 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
February 14, 2020 12:21 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The criminal investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has been closed without charges, the Justice Department said Friday.

“At long last, justice has been done in this matter,” McCabe’s attorneys Michael R. Bromwich and David Schertler said in a statement.

For years, Trump has characterized the former FBI deputy as a representative of the so-called “deep state” that supposedly sought to resist his presidency from inside the government.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018 — just as he prepared to retire after decades of government service. McCabe then sued the government claiming his ouster was political retaliation.

In December, he accused the Trump administration of withholding evidence in the suit.

An internal investigation found in 2018 that McCabe “lacked candor” regarding a leak to the media. The inspector general’s office forwarded its findings to prosecutors, but in the months that followed charges were never filed against the former James Comey deputy. McCabe has denied knowingly misleading investigators.

Later in 2018, reports revealed that prosecutors were using a grand jury to investigate McCabe’s actions. In September 2019, prosecutors were authorized to seek an indictment. But none came.

McCabe’s case was one of several politically sensitive cases being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, which has been under fire in recent days over allegations that its sentencing recommendation for Trump confidante Roger Stone was watered down by the Attorney General Bill Barr under pressure from the President. Four career prosecutors withdrew from the case amid the change in sentencing recommendation, and one resigned from the Justice Department entirely.

Trump has reportedly raged over the lack of charges against McCabe.

Read the letter to McCabe’s lawyers below:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: