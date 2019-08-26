NYT: DOJ Seems Close To Deciding Whether To Charge McCabe

There are signs that federal prosecutors are close to deciding whether to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to the New York Times.

McCabe — a common target of President Trump’s smears against the FBI — has been accused of lacking candor in an inspector general’s investigation into the Hillary Clinton probes. The inspector general’s office referred the allegations to Justice Department prosecutors for potential prosecution.

McCabe’s lawyers, the New York Times reported, last week met with Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and D.C. U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu. The Times’ source did not detail the substance of the two meetings, but the meetings could be an indication that McCabe’s lawyers had failed in efforts to convince the line prosecutors in the case not to bring charges.

A spokesperson for McCabe’s legal team declined to comment in an email to TPM.

The allegations in the inspector general’s report had to do McCabe allegedly misleading investigators about his involvement in a Wall Street Journal story that confirmed the existence of the FBI’s Clinton Foundation probe.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, ostensibly due to the inspector general’s findings, right as McCabe was becoming eligible for his retirement package. McCabe earlier this month filed a lawsuit challenging his removal that alleged that Sessions and others at the Justice Department were improperly pressured by Trump to fire McCabe.