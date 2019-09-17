Pressley To Introduce Resolution Calling For Kavanaugh Impeachment Inquiry

Latest
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)
September 17, 2019 8:03 am
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) plans to introduce a resolution Tuesday calling for an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in the light of the newest allegation against him.

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” she said, per the Hill. “We must demand justice for survivors and hold Kavanaugh accountable for his actions.”

Pressley echoes multiple 2020 candidates in her sentiments, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former HUD Director Julián Castro, all who have called for his impeachment.

In a new account published in the New York Times this weekend, Kavanaugh allegedly dropped his pants and, with friends, forced his penis into a Yale classmate’s hand at a party. That accusation was brought by a witness, not by the alleged victim herself, who says she doesn’t recall the incident.

The newest accusation is similar to one brought by Yale alumna Deborah Ramirez during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, who said that he drunkenly forced his penis into her face at a different Yale party. Kavanaugh was also, most famously, accused of trying to sexually assault professor Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
