Pressley To Introduce Resolution Calling For Kavanaugh Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) plans to introduce a resolution Tuesday calling for an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in the light of the newest allegation against him.

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” she said, per the Hill. “We must demand justice for survivors and hold Kavanaugh accountable for his actions.”

Pressley echoes multiple 2020 candidates in her sentiments, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former HUD Director Julián Castro, all who have called for his impeachment.

In a new account published in the New York Times this weekend, Kavanaugh allegedly dropped his pants and, with friends, forced his penis into a Yale classmate’s hand at a party. That accusation was brought by a witness, not by the alleged victim herself, who says she doesn’t recall the incident.

The newest accusation is similar to one brought by Yale alumna Deborah Ramirez during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, who said that he drunkenly forced his penis into her face at a different Yale party. Kavanaugh was also, most famously, accused of trying to sexually assault professor Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party.