Latest
NYTVIRUS -President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr, make remarks before signsing an executive order in the Oval Office that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they police content online, Thursday, May 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
30 mins ago
Trump To Michelle Obama: No, You Are Over Your Head!
1 hour ago
Report: Bernie Sanders Preferred Harris As Biden VP Pick
2 hours ago
Former USPS Board Leader To Privately Meet With House Dems Amid Crisis At Agency

Postmaster General Will Testify Before Senate Friday

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations ... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for an agreement on how to move forward on a new relief package to help people and businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic continue today at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 18, 2020 11:15 a.m.

The postmaster general will testify before the Senate on Friday, adding to another planned appearance in the House of Representatives three days later.

Louis DeJoy, the Republican megadonor who was sworn in as postmaster general in mid-June, has faced harsh criticism for mail slowdowns in recent weeks, which critics have traced back to DeJoy policies like slashing overtime and decommissioning mail sorting machines.

He will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, The Washington Post first reported Tuesday. DeJoy is expected to answer questions about the mail slowdown as well as a $25 billion USPS funding package currently being debated in Congress.

The mail slowdown’s potential affect on the 2020 election has spurred panic in recent weeks, given the dramatic spike in Americans seeking to vote by mail in order to avoid polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump has suggested that he’s against the $25 billion USPS package because it would help facilitate widespread mail-in voting.

DeJoy and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, have also agreed to testify on Monday before the House Oversight Committee.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30