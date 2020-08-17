Latest
1 hour ago
Dem Senators Demand USPS Board ‘Immediately’ Reverse DeJoy’s Changes
2 hours ago
Trump: Voting By Mail Is Great For Me But Not For Thee
speaks onstage at Conversations About America's Future: Former Governor John Kasich during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater on March 8, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
3 hours ago
Kasich: I’m Not ‘Turning Around’ From GOP Just Because I’m Speaking At DNC

Postmaster General Agrees To Testify Before Congress On USPS Overhaul

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations ... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for an agreement on how to move forward on a new relief package to help people and businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic continue today at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 17, 2020 2:25 p.m.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee next Monday amid changes he’s making at the Postal Service that have triggered a nationwide uproar.

The chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, Robert Duncan, has also agreed to testify, per the Oversight Committee. The hearing will start at 10:00 AM E.T.

“The American people want their mail, medicines, and mail-in ballots delivered in a timely way, and they certainly do not want drastic changes and delays in the midst of a global pandemic just months before the election,” wrote Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in a statement with news of the testimony.

Democrats were not being blasé about their demand for DeJoy to agree to testify by Monday — Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), a more moderate member, expressed his desire for DeJoy to be arrested by the House Sergeant at Arms if he refused to appear.

Maloney also mentioned that she was looking forward to Duncan’s production of documents requested by a slew of top Democrats last week. In a ten-page letter, the Democrats laid out the changes DeJoy is implementing, and the chaos they could cause, not least on the administration of what is expected to be a mail-heavy election.

“Rather than strongly advocating for the Postal Service’s request for emergency funding, it appears that you are now using funding shortfalls — which are being aggravated by the President himself — to justify sweeping operational changes that experts warn could degrade delivery standards, slow the mail, jeopardize crucial deliveries such as prescription medicines and essential goods, and potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections,” the Democrats wrote, requesting the documents by Friday, August 21.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recalled her members to Washington on Sunday so they can vote in an emergency session to block DeJoy’s overhaul of the USPS. The House will convene on Saturday at 10:00 AM E.T., with votes expected to begin an hour afterwards, per House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s (D-MD) office.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30