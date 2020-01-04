Pompeo Laments ‘The Europeans Haven’t Been As Helpful’ In Response To Soleimani Strike

Latest
NEW YORK, USA - October 14: People walk along 8av as the New York Times building is seen at the background on October 14, 2019 in New York, USA. NY Times on Sunday evening, published a story titled, "Macabre Video of Fake Trump Shooting Media and Critics Is Shown at His Resort." The video showed the president as a mass shooter where he is executing media and his political opponents inside church. It was dysplayed at a pro Trump conference in Miami. NY Times is an American newspaper based in New York City with worldwide influence, the paper has won 127 Pulitzer Prizes, being ranked 18th in the world by circulation.(Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)
LISBON, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 05: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva (not seen) during a joint press conference at the en of their meeitng in Palacio das Necessidades... LISBON, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 05: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva (not seen) during a joint press conference at the en of their meeitng in Palacio das Necessidades on December 05, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. The working meeting is held to discuss with the Foreign Minister and the Minister of National Defense, João Gomes Cravinho (not seen), bilateral relations, with emphasis on the 42nd Permanent Bilateral Commission, which will take place on December 17, and multilateral and regional issues such as NATO and the situation in Venezuela. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 4, 2020 11:33 a.m.
During an appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Friday night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threw European allies under the bus for not coming around to President Trump’s authorization of the strike that killed top Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani.

When Hannity asked Pompeo what other countries have been telling him after the strike that killed Soleimani, the secretary of state said that he’d been “talking to partners in the region” which has been “fantastic.”

“I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we were doing, why we were doing it, seeking their assistance,” Pompeo said. “They’ve all been fantastic.”

However, Pompeo added that “talking to our partners in other places” such as European allies hasn’t “been quite as good.”

“Frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be,” Pompeo said. “The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did — what the Americans did — saved lives in Europe as well.”

Pompeo then repeated Trump’s talking point of the strike that killed Soleimani being “a good thing for the entire world” and urged “everyone in the world to get behind what the United States is trying to do”

“Qassem Soleimani and his IRGC led assassination campaigns in Europe,” Pompeo said. “This was a good thing for the entire world and we are urging everyone in the world to get behind what the United States is trying to do: To get the Islamic Republic of Iran to simply behave like a normal nation.”

Earlier Friday, Trump attempted to justify his decision to authorize the strike that killed Soleimani by arguing that the move was intended “to stop a war.” The President’s comments came after the State Department urged all U.S. citizens in Iraq to depart the country immediately as the region braces for possible retaliation from the Iranian military.

Watch Pompeo’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
