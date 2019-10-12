Pompeo Refuses To Say If He Met With Giuliani In Warsaw

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to say if he met with Rudy Giuliani in Warsaw when they were both there in mid-February.

In an interview with Nashville’s News4, Pompeo he changed the subject every time reporter Nancy Amons asked him a question.

When Amons prodded him on the text messages exchanged between Giuliani and state department officials, he lashed out.

“Again, you’ve got your facts wrong,” he said. “It sounds like you’re working at least in part for the Democratic National Committee.”

Pompeo also refused to address the resignation of his top aide Michael McKinley. McKinley reportedly quit over Pompeo’s refusal to defend the diplomats enmeshed in the Ukrainian scandal.