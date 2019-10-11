Here’s The Latest On The Burgeoning Ukraine-Impeachment Story

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House to answer questions while departing the White House on October 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Florida...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House to answer questions while departing the White House on October 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Florida today before returning to Washington later this evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS