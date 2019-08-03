WATCH LIVE: Democratic Contenders In Las Vegas For AFSCME Candidate Forum

Democratic contenders for the party’s presidential nomination are in Las Vegas Saturday for a forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

In a series of interviews with The Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston and HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel, 19 candidates including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and others will answer questions on labor issues and other matters, HuffPost reported. Union members in the audience will also ask the candidates questions.

The event began at noon Eastern time. HuffPost is streaming the forum live here, or watch live below: