Pledge Reinstated In MN Suburb After Trump Vowed To Join ‘Fight’ To Restore It

A Minneapolis suburb’s city council voted unanimously Monday night to reverse its decision to nix the Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings after it was met with outrage — including from President Trump.

According to the Star Tribune, the city council said that the criticism has taken a toll on the staff and kept the city from doing its work. More than 100 people packed the City Council chambers Monday night to protest its June 17 decision to nix the pledge after a similar protest took place last week.

#Breaking: The St. Louis Park City Council has voted to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance prior to regular meetings. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/diOoSTbgkP — Zoë Jackson (@zoemjack) July 16, 2019

The Star Tribune notes that although the pledge was not originally scheduled to be discussed Monday night, Council Member Thom Miller made a motion to reinstate it because the city was being flooded with emails and phone calls that he believed endangered city staff and residents.

“There are many from outside of St. Louis Park who are abusing and harassing our city staff, making it very difficult for them to serve the residents and businesses in our city, which is the very reason our local government exists,” Miller reportedly said at the meeting.

Council members then voted 7-0 to reinstate the pledge. The city said it will begin reciting the pledge again before regularly scheduled council meetings, twice a month.

Monday night’s vote came a week after President Donald Trump vowed to join the fight to reinstate the pledge.