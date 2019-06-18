Pentagon Sending 1,000 More Troops To Middle East As Iran Tensions Escalate

Latest
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced Monday that the Pentagon is dispatching 1,000 more troops to the Middle East in the wake of the blown-up oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

According to Politico, the U.S. blames the attack on Iranian forces and sees it as a sign of impending strikes against American interests.

On Monday, Iran also announced its intent to exceed its nuclear stockpile restrictions spelled out in the 2015 deal. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of that compact in May 2018.

Correction: This post originally reported that the U.S. troops were being sent to Iran.

