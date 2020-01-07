Latest
13 hours ago
NYT: Pompeo Has Decided Against Senate Run In Light Of Soleimani Strike
13 hours ago
Senate GOP In No Hurry To Hear From Bolton For Impeachment Trial
14 hours ago
GOP Rep. Tweets Photoshopped Pic Of Obama And Rouhani, Is Swiftly Debunked

Pentagon Chief Esper Rejects Trump’s Threats To Destroy Iran’s Cultural Sites

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a press conference at Parliament of New South Wales on August 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
By
|
January 7, 2020 7:57 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper bucked President Donald Trump’s threats to destroy Iran’s cultural sites on Monday.

“We will follow the laws of armed conflict,” Esper told reporters in response to questions about Trump’s aggressive remarks, per the New York Times.

“That’s the laws of armed conflict,” the Defense secretary said when one journalist asked if his response meant U.S. forces would not attack the sites because doing so constitutes a war crime.

However, Esper’s boss apparently believes otherwise.

On Saturday, Trump declared that cultural sites in Iran would be “HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if Tehran attacked “any Americans or American assets.”

He then doubled down on his threat on Monday, several hours before Esper’s comments.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people,” Trump said. “And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: