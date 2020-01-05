Latest
17 hours ago
Trump Admin Tells Congress That Iran Retaliation Could Come ‘Within Weeks’
NEW YORK, USA - October 14: People walk along 8av as the New York Times building is seen at the background on October 14, 2019 in New York, USA. NY Times on Sunday evening, published a story titled, "Macabre Video of Fake Trump Shooting Media and Critics Is Shown at His Resort." The video showed the president as a mass shooter where he is executing media and his political opponents inside church. It was dysplayed at a pro Trump conference in Miami. NY Times is an American newspaper based in New York City with worldwide influence, the paper has won 127 Pulitzer Prizes, being ranked 18th in the world by circulation.(Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)
18 hours ago
NYT Plans To Challenge WH For Withholding 20 Emails On Ukraine Aid Freeze
20 hours ago
Trump’s Dismay With Coverage On Halted Iran Airstrike Also Spurred Soleimani Strike

Trump Threatens To Destroy Iran’s Culturally Significant Sites. That’s Considered A War Crime.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
January 5, 2020 10:07 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s sites of cultural significance amid his aggressive push for war in the region.

“Iran has been nothing but problems for many years,” Trump ranted via Twitter.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” he wrote.

Destroying a country’s sites of cultural significance is classified as a war crime by not only the United Nations and the Geneva Convention, but also by Trump’s own Department of Defense per section 5.18 in its Law of War Manual.

The U.S. is on the brink of a full-scale war with Iran after Trump authorized a drone strike on Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport last week to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, a top general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Trump insisted he ordered the assassination to “stop a war” and that he has a “deep respect for the Iranian people.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper claimed on Friday that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” he said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: