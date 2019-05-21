At Pennsylvania Rally, Trump Displays Extent To Which Biden Is Under His Skin

Latest
DES MOINES, IA - NOVEMBER 06: A voter fills out a ballot at a polling station on November 6, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today's election will determine if Republicans or Democrats will control the House of Representatives. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: President Donald J. Trump singles out the media during his rally on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. This is Trump's second rally this week; the same week his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort started his trial that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
Rick Loomis/Getty Images North America
By
May 21, 2019 8:20 am

President Donald Trump embarked on an extended tirade against former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday night during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania, trying to use as a battering ram the fact that Biden left the state (when he was 11).

According to Politico, he accused the then around-sixth grade Biden of abandoning the Keystone State and its job development.

“He’s not from Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “I guess he was born here, but he left you folks. He left you for another state. Remember that, please….He left you for another state, and he didn’t take care of you, because he didn’t take care of your jobs. He let other countries come in and rip off America. That doesn’t happen anymore.”

Trump and his team are acutely worried about Pennsylvania, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, all places where internal polling suggests that Biden is leading the President.

