Latest
36 mins ago
Kushner Tells WH Aides Trump Can Overcome Impeachment Because He Withstood Mueller Probe
53 mins ago
Sessions’ Biggest Obstacle To Running For Senate? Trump.
A person leaving the secure offices of the House Intelligence Committee bolts upstairs after a six-page memo alleging misconduct by senior FBI officials investigating President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign was released to the public February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. Assembled by Committee staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), the formerly classified memo alleging FBI misconduct was released to the public Friday with permission from President Donald Trump.
11 hours ago
READ: Prepared Testimony Of NSC Official Who Listened To Trump’s Ukraine Call

White House Still Hesitant To Release Pence-Zelensky Call

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens to President Donald Trump speak during a reception to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, in The East Room at the White House on September 27, 2019 in ... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens to President Donald Trump speak during a reception to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, in The East Room at the White House on September 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 29, 2019 9:04 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The White House is reportedly still mulling whether it will release its version of Vice President Mike Pence’s phone call with the Ukrainian president because it’s unsure if the move would help or hurt the President, NBC News reported.

While President Trump has maintained that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” Trump aides are reportedly concerned that releasing a reconstructed transcript of Pence’s conversation with the same world leader would harm that defense, NBC reported. Many Trump allies reportedly believe that the release of the the White House’s version of Trump’s call with Zelensky was a mistake in the first place because it helped fuel the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The White House is also reportedly wary that making this conversation public might set a precedent that would prompt Democrats to push for transcripts of other relevant conversations, according to NBC.

It’s been three weeks since Pence told reporters that he had “no objection” to releasing the White House’s version of his call with Zelensky. An administration official told NBC News that White House lawyers are still reviewing whether to release the call.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: