White House Still Hesitant To Release Pence-Zelensky Call

The White House is reportedly still mulling whether it will release its version of Vice President Mike Pence’s phone call with the Ukrainian president because it’s unsure if the move would help or hurt the President, NBC News reported.

While President Trump has maintained that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” Trump aides are reportedly concerned that releasing a reconstructed transcript of Pence’s conversation with the same world leader would harm that defense, NBC reported. Many Trump allies reportedly believe that the release of the the White House’s version of Trump’s call with Zelensky was a mistake in the first place because it helped fuel the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The White House is also reportedly wary that making this conversation public might set a precedent that would prompt Democrats to push for transcripts of other relevant conversations, according to NBC.

It’s been three weeks since Pence told reporters that he had “no objection” to releasing the White House’s version of his call with Zelensky. An administration official told NBC News that White House lawyers are still reviewing whether to release the call.