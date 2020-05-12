Latest
Pence Will ‘Keep His Distance’ From Trump For ‘Several Days,’ White House Says

President Donald Trump speaks while Vice President Mike Pence listens during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
May 12, 2020 3:05 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence is temporarily separating himself from President Donald Trump after Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days,” McEnany told reporters during a press briefing. “And I would just note that that’s his personal decision to make that.”

The White House official did not say exactly how many days Pence plans to stay away from Trump.

“Again, that’s a decision for the vice president,” she said.

During a press conference on Monday, Trump said he “can talk on the phone” with Pence if they decided to separate.

Both men have declined to wear face masks in public, though Pence has worn one on occasion.

Watch McEnany below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
