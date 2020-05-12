Pence Will ‘Keep His Distance’ From Trump For ‘Several Days,’ White House Says

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence is temporarily separating himself from President Donald Trump after Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days,” McEnany told reporters during a press briefing. “And I would just note that that’s his personal decision to make that.”

The White House official did not say exactly how many days Pence plans to stay away from Trump.

“Again, that’s a decision for the vice president,” she said.

During a press conference on Monday, Trump said he “can talk on the phone” with Pence if they decided to separate.

Both men have declined to wear face masks in public, though Pence has worn one on occasion.

Watch McEnany below: