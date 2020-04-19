Latest
54 mins ago
Pelosi Says Trump’s Support Of Stay-At-Home Order Protesters Is A ‘Distraction’
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at Corona Plaza in Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City. Schumer was joined by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at the conferece, where both called for the Federal Emergency Management Administration to fund funeral costs in low-income communities of color during the ongoing amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Schumer Refutes Trump Leaving Testing Up To States: ‘Can’t Do It On Their Own’
3 hours ago
Mnuchin: ‘Terrific Symbol’ Of Trump’s Name On Stimulus Checks Was My Idea

Pence Deflects When Pressed On Trump’s ‘LIBERATE’ Tweets Defending Protesters

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting with patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 14, 2020. - President Dona... US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting with patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 14, 2020. - President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the post-pandemic US economy, starting with the unveiling of a new task force Tuesday, was mired in controversy after he was accused of seeking king-like powers. Facing a tough reelection in November, the Republican president is eager to get the world's biggest economy back on its feet as quickly as possible. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 19, 2020 1:06 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly dodged questions concerning President Trump’s recent tweets calling on governors to “LIBERATE” protesters defying stay-at-home orders, during Sunday morning interviews.

When Chuck Todd of “Meet The Press” asked Pence to explain what Trump is trying to “liberate” states like Minnesota — which has experienced protests against the state’s stay-at-home order — from, Pence pivoted to discussing how Trump would like to reopen the economy as soon as possible and how the administration has advised states to use discretion on when to loosen social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Todd then circled back to his question by asking Pence why Trump is “trying to undermine the guidance” that he laid out on Thursday, only to undermine it a day later.

“Chuck, I don’t accept your premise, and I don’t think most Americans do either,” Pence said. “The President’s made it clear: he wants to reopen America, and we laid out guidelines for every state in the country to safely and responsibly reopen their economy at the time and manner of their choosing.”

Pence also deflected when asked the same question during his appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” saying that “no one in America wants to reopen this country more than” Trump.

“On Thursday, the President directed us to lay out guidelines for when and how states could responsibly do that and in the President’s tweets and public statements,” Pence said. “I can assure you he’s going to continue to encourage governors to find ways to safely and responsibly let America go back to work. And the guidelines for opening up America again give a road map for doing just that.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: