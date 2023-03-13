Pence—Once Again—Critiques Trump In Public While Helping Him In Private

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and recent attempts to rewrite what happened that day during a Saturday night speech.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C. “I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence has rebuked the former president for his actions relating to the events of Jan. 6 before. But his renewed criticism comes as he is eyeing a possible 2024 presidential bid.

It also comes just days after he asked a judge to block a federal grand jury subpoena for his testimony in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the insurrection and other potential wrongdoings by Trump.

Pence is arguing that the subpoena asking for his testimony is “unconstitutional and unprecedented” and that, as he was the president of the Senate, he is protected from testifying about Jan. 6 under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause.

During his speech, Pence also jabbed at Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who made headlines last week after putting together a segment characterizing the deadly Capitol riot as “mostly peaceful chaos” and falsely claiming that the attack was nothing more than peaceful “sightseers” touring the Capitol building.

“Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing,” Pence said. “Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or voice threats against public officials.”

“The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th,” he added. “But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”