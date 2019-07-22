Latest
16 mins ago
Story Of Black GA Rep. Being Yelled At In A Grocery Store Gets Murkier
attends ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
1 hour ago
ESPN Host Absent From Radio Show After Blasting Net’s Trump-Bashing Ban
2 hours ago
Popular Country Music Radio Station Killed A Buttigieg Interview Under False Pretenses
news

Report Sheds Light On Why Pence Abruptly Canceled That NH Trip

Joe Skipper/Getty Images North America
By
July 22, 2019 3:51 pm

The explanation for Vice President Mike Pence’s abruptly cancelled flight to New Hampshire may finally be coming clear — his team didn’t want him to shake hands with an alleged drug dealer.

According to Politico, among the crowd waiting to greet Pence when he deplaned from Air Force Two would have been Jeff Hatch, a former professional football player who agreed Friday to plead guilty after a probe was conducted into his alleged transporting of more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl from Massachusetts to New Hampshire. Hatch is reportedly facing four years in prison after being charged with using a telephone to help commit a crime.

Hatch worked at the Granite Recovery Center where Pence was slated to speak, and had previously made speeches about overcoming his own opioid addiction.

Pence’s office has remained mum about the reason for the cancellation, though the Vice President said that the sudden reversal was due to “circumstances on the ground” in a teaser of a podcast episode posted Monday.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: