Report Sheds Light On Why Pence Abruptly Canceled That NH Trip

The explanation for Vice President Mike Pence’s abruptly cancelled flight to New Hampshire may finally be coming clear — his team didn’t want him to shake hands with an alleged drug dealer.

According to Politico, among the crowd waiting to greet Pence when he deplaned from Air Force Two would have been Jeff Hatch, a former professional football player who agreed Friday to plead guilty after a probe was conducted into his alleged transporting of more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl from Massachusetts to New Hampshire. Hatch is reportedly facing four years in prison after being charged with using a telephone to help commit a crime.

Hatch worked at the Granite Recovery Center where Pence was slated to speak, and had previously made speeches about overcoming his own opioid addiction.

Pence’s office has remained mum about the reason for the cancellation, though the Vice President said that the sudden reversal was due to “circumstances on the ground” in a teaser of a podcast episode posted Monday.