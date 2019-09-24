Pence: The Media’s Just Assuming The Worst Of Trump’s Call To Ukraine!

Latest
Vice President Mike Pence speaks following his tour of the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort on June 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)
By
|
September 24, 2019 11:34 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday night accused the media of overstating the troubling nature of President Donald Trump’s phone call in July with the president of Ukraine.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence defended the call in which Trump reportedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Well, here we go again,” Pence said. “The ‘assume the worst’ media takes one report, runs with it.”

The vice president then repeated Trump’s excuse for the call: Merely having a discussion about “honesty in government” and fighting corruption, during which Trump’s political opponent just happened to come up.

“[Trump] mentioned Vice President Biden and his son in the context of us wanting to see honest government,” Pence said. “That’s exactly what the American taxpayer would expect.”

Watch Pence below:

