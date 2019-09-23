Latest
20 mins ago
WH Spox Explains Briefings Were Killed Because They Weren’t Good To Trump’s ‘People’
27 mins ago
Giuliani: Can’t Say ‘100%’ Trump Didn’t Use Aid As Leverage For Ukraine Biden Probe
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
34 mins ago
McCabe Slams Trump’s ‘Incredibly Dangerous’ Attempt To Push Ukraine To Investigate Biden

Trump Defends Call With Ukraine, Arguing It’s ‘Important’ To Talk About Corruption

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on October 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on October 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the rally, Trump s... LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on October 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the rally, Trump said people were giving him credit for helping force Kevin McCarthy to bow out of the race for Speaker of the House. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 23, 2019 11:59 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump is attempting to paint the explosive narrative unfolding around a whistleblower complaint as another Democrat-fueled “witch hunt,” arguing that he only spoke to the president of Ukraine about corruption in order to develop an honest relationship with him.

While making remarks to reporters on Monday at the United Nations, Trump continued to harp on unsubstantiated claims surrounding Joe Biden, his son and the Chinese and Ukrainian governments. He then defended speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about corruption in a phone call this summer by saying it’s an “important” thing to do. The call apparently focused on Biden and Trump is believed to have urged the newly elected president to look into unfounded allegations against the Biden.

“Wwant honesty and if we deal with a country, we want honesty. I think with a new president, you’re going to see much more honesty in the Ukraine. And that’s what we’re looking for,” he said. “We’re supporting a country. We want to make sure that country is honest. It’s very important to talk about corruption. If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt. One of the reasons the new president got elected is he was going to stop corruption. It’s very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption. Very important.”

Trump admitted over the weekend that he spoke to Zelenskiy about corruption during their late July phone call. The call is believed to be at the center of a whistleblower complaint that the White House and the director of national intelligence has barred Congress from seeing. It’s believed that President Trump may have urged the government to look into Biden in exchange for funding and support from the U.S.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: