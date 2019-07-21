Report: Pence To Attend Fundraiser At Club Owned By Two Gay Men

Vice president Mike Pence will reportedly attend a 2020 reelection fundraiser at a private club owned by gay men on Monday.

According to the Aspen Times, the notoriously anti-LGBTQ vice president will be attending a VIP reception at a $35,000-per-couple fundraising dinner in Aspen, Colorado at the Caribou Club–which is apparently owned by two gay men.

The vice chairman of the local GOP group holding the event, Bob Jenkins, declined to confirm to the Aspen Times where Pence’s fundraiser will be held due to concerns of protests.

But according to Jenkins, the venue potentially being owned by gay men “doesn’t affect whether we’re at the Caribou Club or we’re not at the Caribou Club.”

“What’s that got to do with anything?” he asked the Times.

It might have to do with Pence’s record of staunchly opposing same-sex marriage and legislation that would protection LGBTQ people from discrimination, all while seemingly supporting harmful “straight conversion” therapy.

President Donald Trump himself reportedly joked that Pence “wants to hang them all.”