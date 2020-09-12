Pence Will No Longer Attend Fundraiser Hosted By QAnon Supporters

Latest
NEDERLAND, CO - NOVEMBER 6: Colorado is considered by most experts to be a key battleground state in this year's election. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Person
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting with patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 14, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 12, 2020 2:33 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will no longer attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana hosted by QAnon supporters. 

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed, but the campaign did not provide a reason or say if the fundraiser would be rescheduled.

The change follows an earlier report that fundraiser hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, openly backed QAnon — sharing memes and retweeting posts from QAnon accounts.

The conspiracy theory which has been flagged by the FBI as a domestic terror threat claims that President Donald Trump is fending off a “deep state” bureaucracy and sex trafficking ring run by pedophiles.

Three Republicans seeking election in Montana were also scheduled to attend the fundraiser, including Sen. Steve Daines Rep. Greg Gianforte, and House candidate Matt Rosendale.

Campaign spokesperson for Daines, Julia Doyle, told AP the senator does not know the Borlands nor “does he know what QAnon even is.”

The Borlands have been big Trump donors, pouring over $220,000 into the President’s re-election bid, most of it made in Caryn Borland’s name. The couple were also guests at the Republican National Convention last month.

Late last month, Pence told CBS that he dismissed the conspiracy theory. 

“I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand,” he said at the time. 

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
