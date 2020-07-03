Latest
HOUSTON - JULY 3: A general view of the city skyline taken during preview of the 2004 MLB All-Star Game host city Houston on July 3, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
26 mins ago
Despite COVID Spike, Texas GOP Committee Votes For In-Person State Convention
2 hours ago
White Michigan Couple Charged After Pulling Gun On Black Family
People purchase fireworks on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Dublin, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
2 hours ago
With Fireworks Sales Booming, Risks Shoot Up For Injury And Fires

Pence Delayed AZ Trip After Eight Secret Service Agents Tested Positive For Coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence attends a roundtable meeting on seniors with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, June 15, 2020. - President Donald Trump holds a roundtable... US Vice President Mike Pence attends a roundtable meeting on seniors with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, June 15, 2020. - President Donald Trump holds a roundtable discussion with senior citizens called Fighting for Americas Seniors on Monday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 3, 2020 10:22 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Arizona earlier this week was postponed by a day reportedly after several Secret Service agents in his detail tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Washington Post first reported the news on Thursday night. CNN reported the following morning that eight Secret Service agents in Pence’s detail tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the VP’s Arizona trip.

According to the Post, citing two senior administration officials, Pence went to Phoenix on Wednesday  — instead of its originally scheduled Tuesday date — so that healthy agents could be deployed for his visit.

Pence’s Arizona trip came as the state emerged as a coronavirus hot spot in recent weeks, prompting the VP to scale back the trip prior to the delay in light of Arizona’s surge in coronavirus cases.

One administration official told the Post that members of Pence’s staff were concerned last weekend about whether it would be possible to hold planned public events in Tucson and Yuma amid Arizona’s spike in coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Pence’s staff decided to limit his visit only to Phoenix for a public health briefing with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and local health care leaders.

Two administration officials told the Post that the Secret Service urged Pence on Monday night to delay his Arizona trip originally scheduled for Tuesday until Wednesday after at least one agent had a confirmed coronavirus case. Additionally, other agents and federal officers preparing for the Arizona trip were showing signs of illness.

Secret Service Director of Communications Catherine Milhoan told CNN in a statement on Friday that “the health and safety of our workforce, their families, and that of our protectees remains the agency’s highest priority” and that the agency “continues to operate in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations through the U.S. Secret Service Office of Safety, Health and Environmental Programs.”

Secret Service agents testing positive for coronavirus ahead of Pence’s Arizona trip marks the second time in recent weeks that agents preparing for a White House or Trump campaign event outside Washington contracted the virus.

At least three Secret Service agents in the advance team for President Trump’s Tulsa rally last month tested positive for the coronavirus. Hour before the indoor Tulsa rally kicked off, two agents tested positive for the virus. Dozens of agents who worked during the rally were ordered to self-quarantine upon arriving home.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30