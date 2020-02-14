Pelosi Names First Director For Office Of Whistleblower Ombudsman

Latest
MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 02: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to speak to the media with a U.S. Congressional delegation at the opening day of the UNFCCC COP25 climate conference on December 2, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
February 14, 2020 3:51 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has named an official director for the newly established House Office of the Whistleblower Ombudsman.

The new director, Shanna Devine, previously worked as an advocate for whistleblower rights at Public Citizen, a public interest organization in D.C., according to a statement from Pelosi.

The office was established in early January with the convening of the new Congress. Whistleblower protections have been heavily tested under the Trump administration, after a whistleblower’s complaint touched off the inquiry into the Ukraine pressure campaign and led to the President’s impeachment. Some of Trump’s allies are still calling for the whistleblower’s identity to be publicized.

“Whistleblowers shine a bright light on malfeasance in our government and the private sector,” Pelosi said. “There has long been a bipartisan commitment to protecting the voices of those who speak the truth and put their livelihoods on the line to root out waste, fraud and abuse.

