Pelosi: At Best, Trump Doesn’t Know ‘Difference Between Right And Wrong’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday chalked up President Trump’s foreign dirt remark to the President simply not knowing the difference between right and wrong.

“What the President said last night shows clearly once again, over and over again that he does not know the difference between right and wrong. And that’s probably the nicest thing I can say about him,” she said. “If he doesn’t know the difference, it could explain some of this ridiculous behavior.”

During an interview with ABC that aired Wednesday, Trump admitted that even after the Russia probe, he would still listen to dirt on a political opponent offered to him by a foreign power and probably wouldn’t call the FBI.

Pelosi described the remark as an “assault on our democracy” and suggested that all Americans should be “appalled” by his admission.

“Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the President said last night. Should be totally appalled. But he has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical that he doesn’t even realize it,” she said.