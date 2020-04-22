Latest
A woman wearing a protection mask walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
3 hours ago
UK’s Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 18,000
3 hours ago
Wisconsin GOPers Sue State’s Top Health Officials For Extending Stay-At-Home Order
Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., looks as papers during break in the House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
3 hours ago
Dem Leading COVID-19 Relief Oversight Panel Didn’t Disclose Stock Sales As Required By Law

Pelosi Puts Trump On Blast: ‘The President Gets An F’ On Outbreak Preparedness

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces in a press conference on January 15, 2020 that the House would vote on sending the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
April 22, 2020 12:09 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning for his botched handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

“There’s a Boy Scouts saying: Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” said Pelosi during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Well, that’s exactly where the President gets an F,” she continued. “He was not properly prepared. Not with the truth, the facts, or the admission of what was happening in our country.”

“Delay, denial, death,” the Democratic leader added.

Then Pelosi addressed Trump directly, knowing that he frequently watches cable news to keep up with current affairs.

“It’s never too late, as I keep saying, to tell the truth, Mr. President,” she said. “And it’s never too late to do the right thing and to pay attention to science, science, science, and science.”

Exactly one week ago, Pelosi blasted Trump in a letter to her Democratic House colleagues, saying that the President had taken “insufficient action” on the coronavirus outbreak and “caused unnecessary death and disaster.”

She and Trump have had little face-to-face contact since the State of the Union address in February, during which the House speaker tore up a copy of Trump’s speech.

Watch Pelosi below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30