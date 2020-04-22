Pelosi Puts Trump On Blast: ‘The President Gets An F’ On Outbreak Preparedness

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning for his botched handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

“There’s a Boy Scouts saying: Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” said Pelosi during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Well, that’s exactly where the President gets an F,” she continued. “He was not properly prepared. Not with the truth, the facts, or the admission of what was happening in our country.”

“Delay, denial, death,” the Democratic leader added.

Then Pelosi addressed Trump directly, knowing that he frequently watches cable news to keep up with current affairs.

“It’s never too late, as I keep saying, to tell the truth, Mr. President,” she said. “And it’s never too late to do the right thing and to pay attention to science, science, science, and science.”

Exactly one week ago, Pelosi blasted Trump in a letter to her Democratic House colleagues, saying that the President had taken “insufficient action” on the coronavirus outbreak and “caused unnecessary death and disaster.”

She and Trump have had little face-to-face contact since the State of the Union address in February, during which the House speaker tore up a copy of Trump’s speech.

Watch Pelosi below: