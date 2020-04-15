Pelosi Torches Trump’s Response To Outbreak, Says POTUS Caused ‘Unnecessary Death And Disaster’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a scathing letter to her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday night that ripped into President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak roiling the country.

“The truth is,” Pelosi wrote, that among other things, Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after ignoring warnings of the looming pandemic, that he “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic,” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the coronavirus.

“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she wrote. “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told TPM in an emailed statement that Pelosi “should stop lying and pay attention to the facts.”

“The Speaker has clearly forgotten that President Trump has taken bold, aggressive action for months against COVID-19,” Deer said, “while she instead focused on a sham impeachment, ripped up the President’s State of the Union address, encouraged people to ‘come to Chinatown’ as the virus was spreading, for no good reason held up critically needed economic relief payments for hardworking Americans, and is still play politics over much-needed money for small businesses.”