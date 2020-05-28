Pelosi Slams Trump’s ‘Outrageous’ Executive Order On Social Media

Latest
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2015/10/06: Pennsylvania State capitol building. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holds her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 28, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
May 28, 2020 12:29 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized President Trump over his executive order “pertaining to social media,” which he is expected to sign on Thursday.

When asked about Trump’s executive order — which comes after he threatened to shut down social media giants after Twitter used a new fact-checking label to correct his false vote by mail claims — Pelosi responded that it’s “an outrageous situation.”

Pelosi then called out Twitter for failing to remove the President’s tweets that baselessly accused MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of being involved in the death of his congressional aide Laurie Klausutis in 2001.

Although Pelosi said that she likes Twitter’s move to fact-check Trump’s false vote by mail claims, she argued that the platform’s fact-checking feature “seems to be very selective.”

Pelosi then said that social media giants like Facebook are “all about making money” because their business model is to “make money at the expense of the truth and the facts that they know.”

After arguing that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is “pandering” to the White House in light of his remarks earlier Thursday saying that he doesn’t think social media platforms should be “arbiters of truth,” Pelosi compared Trump’s executive order on social media to “seeing people who have been in cahoots with each other.”

“Is there no honor among thieves? That’s really kind of what it comes down to,” Pelosi said. “They’ve all exploited the truth and some have made money off of it and some have made political capital off of their misrepresentations. But what the President is doing is silly.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
