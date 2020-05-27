Trump Will Sign Executive Order On Social Media After Lashing Out At Twitter

Latest
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - MAY 27: President Donald Trump participates in a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were scheduled to be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States, but the launch was postponed due to bad weather. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
By
|
May 27, 2020 7:09 p.m.

President Trump is set to sign an executive order on social media following his threat to shut down platforms after Twitter used a new fact-checking label to correct his false vote by mail claims.

During the flight back from the President’s visit to Florida on Wednesday afternoon, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Trump will sign an executive order “pertaining to social media,” according to a pool report.

The pool report said that McEnany did not provide details on the executive order. Although McEnany initially said that Trump would sign it on Wednesday evening, White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah clarified “minutes later” to reporters that the executive order would be signed on Thursday.

McEnany’s announcement of an incoming executive order on social media comes on the heels of Trump’s tweets accusing social media platforms of efforts to “silence” conservative voices.

Trump specifically singled out Twitter for using its new fact-checking feature on his baseless voting-by-mail claims, accusing it of “stifling FREE SPEECH” and interfering in the 2020 election.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
