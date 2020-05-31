Latest
1 hour ago
National Security Adviser Denies Systemic Racism In Police Forces: ‘Few Bad Apples’
3 hours ago
‘Out Of Control’: Nationwide Unrest Continues Flaring Up Over George Floyd’s Death
17 hours ago
Authorities Speculate About Outside Groups’ Role In Minnesota Turmoil, With Little Proof

Pelosi Says Taking Trump’s ‘Bait’ Is ‘Just A Gift To Him’ As Protests Escalate

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi discussed various topics including th... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi discussed various topics including the death of George Floyd after being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the imposing of national security law to override Hong Kong’s autonomy by the Chinese government. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 31, 2020 11:37 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed President Trump for his response to nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death during an interview on ABC Sunday morning.

After Pelosi told ABC’s George Stephanopolous that she is “not paying too much attention to what Trump says,” he pressed her on her thoughts regarding his continuous attacks against protesters as well as the mayors of Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

Pelosi argued that the President “should bring dignity to the office that he serve” and that he should serve as ” a unifying force in our country.”

“We have seen that with Democratic and Republican presidents all along,” Pelosi said. “They have seen their responsibility to be the President of the United States, to unify our country, and not to fuel the flame, not to fuel the flame. Not to fuel the flame.”

Pelosi then added that taking Trump’s  “bait” is “just a gift to him.”

“He always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms,” Pelosi said.

Trump has come under fire recently following his tweets deriding protesters, which included threatening Minneapolis protesters with the warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” as well as claiming that protesters in front of the White House risk facing “vicious dogs” and the “most ominous weapons.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30