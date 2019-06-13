Pelosi On Trump Attacking Her On D-Day: ‘I Felt Really Sorry For Him’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday evening that she felt “really sorry” for President Donald Trump when he attacked her on D-Day.

Pelosi told CNN reporter Fareed Zakaria that it’s a “practice” to never criticize the President overseas and indicated that it would’ve especially wrong to do so in front of the tombstones at Normandy.

“When he came on later in front of the same tombstones and started saying all of this stuff, it was so beyond inappropriate I felt really sorry for him,” the House speaker said.

During a Fox News interview held in Normandy on the anniversary of D-Day, Trump called Pelosi a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” and a “disaster.”

Several days after the interview, Pelosi initially responded by telling CNN reporter Manu Raju that she was “done” talking about Trump.

