during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8.
Pelosi On Trump Attacking Her On D-Day: ‘I Felt Really Sorry For Him’

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
June 13, 2019 7:31 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday evening that she felt “really sorry” for President Donald Trump when he attacked her on D-Day.

Pelosi told CNN reporter Fareed Zakaria that it’s a “practice” to never criticize the President overseas and indicated that it would’ve especially wrong to do so in front of the tombstones at Normandy.

“When he came on later in front of the same tombstones and started saying all of this stuff, it was so beyond inappropriate I felt really sorry for him,” the House speaker said.

During a Fox News interview held in Normandy on the anniversary of D-Day, Trump called Pelosi a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” and a “disaster.”

Several days after the interview, Pelosi initially responded by telling CNN reporter Manu Raju that she was “done” talking about Trump.

Watch below:

