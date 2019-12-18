Pelosi Sounds A Solemn Note As Impeachment Vote Nears

Latest
December 18, 2019 10:48 a.m.
There will be no victory lap.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent her Democratic colleagues a somber letter on Tuesday night ahead of the House’s historic vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

“No Member came to Congress to impeach a President,” Pelosi wrote. “But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.'”

The Democratic leader hailed the committee chairs who had led the impeachment investigation so that the public “could see the truth for themselves.”

“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people,” she wrote.

Pelosi also asked her fellow Democrats to “be respectful of the Constitution” and to “proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office.”

CNN reported that Pelosi privately urged them to abstain from gloating as the Democratic caucus prepares to impeach Trump.

The House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment late Wednesday evening.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
