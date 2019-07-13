Latest
2 hours ago
New Republic Pulls ‘Inappropriate And Invasive’ Op-Ed About Buttigieg’s Sexual Preferences
5 hours ago
Why Is There A Framed Photo Of Tomi Lahren Hanging At Border Patrol HQ In DC?
6 hours ago
Ted Cruz Calls Out TN GOP Governor For Law Honoring KKK Grand Wizard
news

House Democrats’ Twitter Account Pounces On AOC’s Chief Of Staff

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
July 13, 2019 11:49 am

The House Democrats’ Twitter account posted a screenshot of a tweet posted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) chief of staff and accused the staffer of “singling out a Native American woman of color.”

In his tweet, Ocasio-Cortez staffer Saikat Chakrabarti called out Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) for her vote in support of $4.5 billion in funds for immigration agencies. Chakrabarti said Davids’ votes “enable a racist system.”

The tweet from the House Democrats’ official account further illustrates a growing rift between moderate Democrats and the progressive faction growing on the left flank of the party. Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have been at odds over a number of issues this week. Even President Trump stepped in to defend Pelosi on Friday.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: