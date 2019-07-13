House Democrats’ Twitter Account Pounces On AOC’s Chief Of Staff

The House Democrats’ Twitter account posted a screenshot of a tweet posted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) chief of staff and accused the staffer of “singling out a Native American woman of color.”

In his tweet, Ocasio-Cortez staffer Saikat Chakrabarti called out Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) for her vote in support of $4.5 billion in funds for immigration agencies. Chakrabarti said Davids’ votes “enable a racist system.”

The tweet from the House Democrats’ official account further illustrates a growing rift between moderate Democrats and the progressive faction growing on the left flank of the party. Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have been at odds over a number of issues this week. Even President Trump stepped in to defend Pelosi on Friday.