Latest
1 hour ago
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Challenges GOPer Steve Daines For Senate Seat
2 hours ago
Cory Booker And Kamala Harris Endorse Biden In 2020 Primary Race
3 hours ago
Two GOPers Self-Quarantine After Shaking Hands With Coronavirus Patient At CPAC

Pelosi And Schumer Demand Trump Admin Require Paid Sick Leave For Coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wait for a meeting at the White House on December 11, 2018. (Photo credit: BRENDAN... House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wait for a meeting at the White House on December 11, 2018. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 9, 2020 10:57 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote a letter to the Trump administration demanding paid sick leave requirements for workers impacted by COVID-19.

The Democratic leaders said that they were prompted to impose the demands after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow mentioned on Friday that the administration was mulling tax breaks for airline and other travel industries as fear of the coronavirus puts a squeeze on international travel.

“In light of reports that the Trump administration is considering new tax cuts for major corporations impacted by the coronavirus, we are demanding that the administration prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote.

The letter included a list of demands aimed at assisting workers in the administration’s next response to the deadly coronavirus.

“Workers impacted by quarantine orders or responsible for caring for children impacted by school closures must receive paid sick leave to alleviate the devastating consequences of lost wages,” the Democrats asserted.

Other requests included protection measures for those who may be exposed to the illness in their line of work, along with unemployment insurance for workers who “may lose their jobs from the economic impacts of the epidemic.”

Pelosi and Schumer also urged the administration to facilitate access to anti-virus efforts for lower income Americans by conducting free testing and combating price gouging of medical supplies and treatment.

“The administration must move more quickly and seriously to address the severe impacts of the coronavirus on the financial security of America’s families,” they wrote.

As of Monday morning, President Donald Trump has not publicly responded to the letter. Instead, he has been firing off angry tweets complaining about the media’s coverage of his bungled response to the coronavirus.

The White House did not respond to request for comment at the time of publication.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: