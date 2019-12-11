Latest
13 hours ago
White House Says Trump Warned Russian Minister Against Election Meddling
14 hours ago
Giuliani Has A New Conspiracy Theory To Mainline Into GOP Bloodstream
14 hours ago
GOP Texas County Chair Pressured To Resign After Using N-Word In Racist Text

Pelosi And Nadler Were At Odds About Including Mueller Findings In Articles Of Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, flanked by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, (L) (D-NY) announces articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washi... Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, flanked by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, (L) (D-NY) announces articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 10, 2019. - Democrats listed abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 11, 2019 7:53 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) were not on the same page about how many “high crimes and misdemeanors” to charge President Trump with, Politico reported.

Pelosi, as well as House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and several members of the Democratic caucus and House lawyers, wanted to keep the articles of impeachment laser focused on the Ukraine pressure scheme. But Nadler, alongside House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), tried to make the case during a recent meeting for the inclusion of obstruction of justice, a conclusion laid out in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Pelosi has reportedly long held the belief that Democrats should keep its focus narrow and not muddy up a process that’s already been criticized by the right. Over the weekend, the decision to exclude the Mueller findings was made final, according to Politico, leading to the articles announcement the world witnessed on Tuesday morning.

Democrats plan to rely heavily on evidence Mueller presented in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election in a report that will be included with the articles of impeachment during the Judiciary Committee vote this week. The plan is to use Mueller findings to illustrate obstruction and abuse of power as patterns Trump has followed throughout his presidency.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: