Pelosi Applauds Mueller For Providing ‘Record’ For ‘Future Action’ By Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applauded special counsel Robert Mueller for his work in the Russia probe on Wednesday after he made a rare appearance in front of the press.

“It is with the greatest respect for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the deepest disappointment in the Department of Justice holding the President above the law, that I thank Special Counsel Mueller for the work he and his team did to provide a record for future action both in the Congress and in the courts regarding the Trump Administration involvement in Russian interference and obstruction of the investigation,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power.”

However, her statement made no mention of impeachment.

Read Pelosi’s full statement below: