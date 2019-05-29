Pelosi Applauds Mueller For Providing ‘Record’ For ‘Future Action’ By Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applauded special counsel Robert Mueller for his work in the Russia probe on Wednesday after he made a rare appearance in front of the press.
"The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power."
However, her statement made no mention of impeachment.
Read Pelosi’s full statement below:
“It is with the greatest respect for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the deepest disappointment in the Department of Justice holding the President above the law, that I thank Special Counsel Mueller for the work he and his team did to provide a record for future action both in the Congress and in the courts regarding the Trump Administration involvement in Russian interference and obstruction of the investigation.
“Special Counsel Mueller made clear that he did not exonerate the President when he stated, ‘If we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ He stated that the decision not to indict stemmed directly from the Department of Justice’s policy that a sitting President cannot be indicted. Despite Department of Justice policy to the contrary, no one is above the law – not even the President.
“The Special Counsel’s report revealed that the President’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out eleven instances of the President’s obstruction of the investigation. The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power.
“The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth. We call upon the Senate to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to protect our election systems.
“We salute Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team for his patriotic duty to seek the truth.”