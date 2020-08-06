Latest
16 mins ago
WH Adviser Cites ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist While Boosting Hydroxychloroquine
UNITED STATES - MAY 27: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
42 mins ago
Clyburn Tears Into Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘We Do Not Have A National Plan’
2 hours ago
Facebook And Twitter Penalize Trump For Spreading False COVID Claims

Pelosi On Republicans: ‘Perhaps You Mistook Them For Somebody Who Gives A Damn’

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the press as Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) listens at the U.S. Capitol August 4, 2020 in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the press as Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) listens at the U.S. Capitol August 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for an agreement on how to move forward on a new relief package to help people and businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic continue today at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 6, 2020 10:44 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had harsh words for her fellow White House negotiators Thursday morning in response to a question about why they can’t at least come together on a new deal for the most vulnerable people in the face of the pandemic.

“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn for what you just described,” she quipped, earning a soft “jeez” from CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Pelosi also took the opportunity during the interview to drop a well-timed troll, saying that she “hopes” President Donald Trump carries out his threat to act unilaterally on extending the eviction moratorium. But, she added, it won’t do much good without accompanying financial aid to help people avoid falling down the same hole months later.

“If they extend the moratorium, people won’t have to pay their rent just yet, it will be pushed further down the road unless we get some money for them to compensate for what they have to get,” she said. “And that’s not just for the renters — that’s for the landlords. What good is it to the landlords if you have a moratorium until the end of the year for people to pay their rent unless there’s some money to help pay the rent?”

It was a sharper tone than she took Wednesday evening after she, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin met for the seventh time.

“I feel optimistic that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she told reporters then. “But how long that tunnel is remains to be seen.”

Meadows, emerging from the same meeting, expressed less optimism.

“There are no top-line numbers that have been agreed to,” he said. “We continue to be trillions of dollars apart.”

Meadows and Mnuchin have threatened that if a deal isn’t brokered by Friday — an increasingly likely outcome — they’ll walk out of Capitol Hill and over to the White House where Trump is ready to issue a trio of executive orders. As first reported by Politico, the three focus on pausing payroll tax collection, extending the eviction moratorium and redirecting unspent money already allocated by the CARES Act.

It’s not clear if the executive order threat is real or a negotiating gambit to pressure the Democrats, but the administration has been asking agencies to identify unspent money from the omnibus COVID-19 relief bill, per the Washington Post.

The foursome is set to meet again early Thursday evening, almost a week since the $600 per week unemployment insurance benefit used by roughly 30 million Americans expired.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who, as the Democrats have been eager to point out, is not at the negotiating table, has said that he will keep his members in Washington next week despite the scheduled August recess.

“The House has already skipped town,” he said Thursday morning from the Senate floor. “But the Senate won’t adjourn for August unless and until the Democrats demonstrate they will never let an agreement materialize.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30