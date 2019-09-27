Pelosi Unloads On Barr For ‘Cover Up’: ‘He’s Gone Rogue’

Latest
September 27, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t mince her words while describing what she believes the whistleblower complaint unveils about the conduct of the Justice Department and Attorney General Bill Barr: It’s a “cover up of the cover up.”

During an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning, Pelosi discussed what led her to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump and the latest revelations that came from the release of the redacted whistleblower complaint and Acting Director Of National Intelligence Jeffrey Maguire.

“He’s gone rogue,” she said. “I think where they are going is the cover up of the cover up and that’s really very sad for them. To have a Justice Department go so rogue, well they had been for a while, and now it just makes matters worse.

She called the acting director of national intelligence a person of great reputation and lamented she “felt sorry for him,” but believes he broke the law with the “unprecedented” withholding of the whistleblower complaint from Congress.

Pelosi also spoke on the gravity of the decision to launch an impeachment inquiry.

“This is no cause for any joy. This is a very sad time for our country. The impeachment of a president is as serious as our congressional responsibilities can be– apart from declaring war,” she said. “We have to put country before party, very clearly in the public view.”

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
