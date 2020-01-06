GOP Rep. Tweets Photoshopped Pic Of Obama And Rouhani, Is Swiftly Debunked

Latest
UNITED STATES - APRIL 18: Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., walks down the House steps after final votes of the week on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
January 6, 2020 5:47 p.m.
The Twitter account of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) seems to have gotten him in trouble yet again.

In a Monday afternoon tweet, Gosar — who is known for letting loose on the platform and was reported by TPM to follow a few white nationalists — posted an edited photo of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which appears to be photoshopped from when Obama met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gosar’s tweet comes in the wake of the backlash surrounding President Trump’s decision to authorize the strike that killed top Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani.

It also came minutes after the Washington Post’s Mustafa Salim posted a copy of a letter from Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely to the Iraqi joint operations task force, announcing what appeared to be a complete pullout of U.S. forces from Iraq. The Pentagon would later clarify that although the letter declaring a withdrawal was real, it was actually a draft that never should have been released publicly and was “an honest mistake.”

Former Obama administration officials and media figures were quick to call out the edited photo in Gosar’s tweet and demanded that he delete it.

Minutes after his initial tweet, Gosar defended himself by arguing that “no one said this wasn’t photoshopped” and that the point is that “Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terror.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
