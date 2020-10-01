Parscale Steps Away From Trump Camp After Hospitalization Over Suicide Threat

Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign’s former manager before he was demoted to senior adviser, announced on Wednesday night that he was stepping away from the campaign following his hospitalization on Sunday.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale told Politico.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in an emailed statement to TPM, “we hope only for the best for Brad and his family.”

The development comes after the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) officers responded to a call from Parscale’s wife, Candice, on Sunday in which she reported that her husband was armed and threatening suicide in their home.

Police bodycam footage of the FLPD at the campaign staffer’s residence showed officers tackling him on the ground after convincing him to come out of the house. He was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The FLPD stated in their report on the incident that Candice Parscale had alleged that her husband had been drinking and physically abusive toward her that day, and one officer noted in the report that she had “several bruises on both of her arms as well as scratches and bruising on her face.”

However, Candice denied the report on Wednesday, telling Politico on Wednesday, “Let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior.”

Brad Parscale served as the manager of the Trump campaign until July, when he was demoted to senior adviser and replaced by deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien.

This post has been updated to include Murtaugh’s statement to TPM.